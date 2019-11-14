Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Added to injury report
Hamilton (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Hamilton was just added to the Broncos' Week 11 injury report, so it's possible that he tweaked his knee during Thursday's session. Friday's injury report should reveal whether the wideout's injury is a minor concern or something that could affect his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
