Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Aiming for Week 11 return
Hamilton (knee) said he hopes to return for Week 11 against the Chargers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Hamilton has already missed one game with an MCL sprain and now seems to be ruling himself out for Sunday's matchup with Houston. A Week 10 bye may allow him to avoid a third absence, with his ability to play made all the more important after the Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to the Texans on Tuesday. Fellow rookie Courtland Sutton is set to take over the No. 2 job, likely leaving Tim Patrick as the third wideout for Week 9. The team presumably would like to see Hamilton handle the No. 3 role once he's healthy.
