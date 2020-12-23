Hamilton was not targeted on 11 offensive snaps during Saturday's 48-19 loss to Buffalo.
Hamilton broke a three-game catchless streak with a 13-yard reception during Denver's Week 14 road win over Carolina, but his offensive role again reverted to obsolete against the Bills. The 25-year-old's best stretch of the season came Weeks 7 through 10 when he collected 12 receptions for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he hasn't exceeded 20 receiving yards in any of his 10 appearances outside of that brief span.
