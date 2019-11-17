Hamilton (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Minnesota, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

After tweaking his knee at practice Thursday, Hamilton capped Week 11 prep with back-to-back listings of limited on the Broncos' injury report. On Friday, he expressed confidence in his ability to suit up to Zac Stevens of the DNVR.com, and he'll do exactly that Sunday. On the season, Hamilton has horrid efficiency marks, boasting a 47.8 percent catch rate, 9.6 YPC and 4.6 YPT on 23 targets through nine games. Moreover, with Tim Patrick back from injured reserve, Hamilton may not be better than third in the pecking order at wide receiver going forward.