Hamilton (hamstring) is in full pads while participating in Sunday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Hamilton has missed the last five days while dealing with a hamstring injury, but finally made his return. The Penn State product was solid in his rookie season, suiting up in 14 games and hauling in 30 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. A healthy Hamilton looks to take another step forward and solidify himself as a mainstay in three-wide sets.

