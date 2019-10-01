Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Breaks through in loss
Hamilton caught three of five passes for 57 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to Jacksonville.
Hamilton was targeted 10 times in Weeks 1 and 2 without much to show for them and then was silent in Week 3, so his role in the offense was unclear. He came alive a little against Jacksonville, particularly on a shot up the sideline in the second quarter in which he gained 28 yards. Those sorts of plays -- even if Hamilton continues to improve -- are unlikely as he does most of his best work underneath, but Sunday showed some improved rapport with quarterback Joe Flacco that will be worth tracking. Next up is a Chargers team that has had an uneven start to the season.
