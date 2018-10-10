Hamilton caught all three of his targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.

Hamilton broke over the middle in the closing moments of the first quarter, picking up a gain of 18 yards. Hamilton drew praise throughout the preseason, but took five weeks to get on the stat sheet this season. Fellow rookie Courtland Sutton has a firm grasp on the No. 3 job and so Hamilton's value is primarily in giving Denver's veteran receivers a rest. Don't pay him too much attention until he strings together a few more solid performances, starting on Sunday against the Rams.