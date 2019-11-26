Hamilton was unable to bring in his only target of Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.

Hamilton went catchless for the sixth time in 11 games this season. He hasn't recorded a reception since Week 7. Snaps continue to not be an issue for Hamilton, as he finished second among Broncos receivers Sunday with 33, 66 percent of the team total and one more than Tim Patrick. There will be a lot of discussion in Mile High this week as to whether Drew Lock (thumb) will make his pro debut, but with minimal production with both Joe Flacco and and Brandon Allen under center, it'd be a big ask to expect anything different no matter who starts at quarterback Sunday against the Chargers.