Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Catchless, again
Hamilton was unable to bring in his only target of Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.
Hamilton went catchless for the sixth time in 11 games this season. He hasn't recorded a reception since Week 7. Snaps continue to not be an issue for Hamilton, as he finished second among Broncos receivers Sunday with 33, 66 percent of the team total and one more than Tim Patrick. There will be a lot of discussion in Mile High this week as to whether Drew Lock (thumb) will make his pro debut, but with minimal production with both Joe Flacco and and Brandon Allen under center, it'd be a big ask to expect anything different no matter who starts at quarterback Sunday against the Chargers.
More News
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Available Week 11•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Listed as questionable•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Present for practice Friday•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Added to injury report•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Not targeted in win•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Catchless without Sanders•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 12 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 12.
-
Winners & Losers: Playoff disappointment
Aaron Jones looked like a league winning running back a few weeks ago. Is he going to keep...
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...