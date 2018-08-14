Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Catchless in preseason opener
Hamilton was targeted once, but did not record a catch during Saturday's 42-28 preseason loss to Minnesota.
Paxton Lynch missed Hamilton down field for what was the rookie receiver's lone target. Denver reportedly did not gameplan for Minnesota, deciding -- instead -- to practice specific concepts. That makes reading too much into any usage difficult to do. It is worth noting, however, that fellow rookie and Hamilton's primary competition for the No. 3 receiver job, Courtland Sutton, was targeted thrice to Hamilton's once.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...