Hamilton was targeted once, but did not record a catch during Saturday's 42-28 preseason loss to Minnesota.

Paxton Lynch missed Hamilton down field for what was the rookie receiver's lone target. Denver reportedly did not gameplan for Minnesota, deciding -- instead -- to practice specific concepts. That makes reading too much into any usage difficult to do. It is worth noting, however, that fellow rookie and Hamilton's primary competition for the No. 3 receiver job, Courtland Sutton, was targeted thrice to Hamilton's once.