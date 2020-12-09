Hamilton was not targeted over his 12 offensive snaps during Sunday's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.

Quarterback Drew Lock dispersed completions to seven different Broncos pass catchers Sunday night while the Penn State product went without a reception for a third consecutive outing. Hamilton enjoyed a stretch that consisted of 12 receptions, 153 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 7 and 10, but outside of that, the 25-year-old has been held under 20 receiving yards in his other eight outings of 2020. He slots in as a secondary wideout for Denver heading into a Week 14 matchup against Carolina.