Hamilton was unable to bring in his lone target during Sunday' 15-13 loss in Indianapolis.

The Emmanuel Sanders trade to San Francisco opened up an enormous gap in the passing offense that Hamilton figured to get first dibs filling. It didn't work out that way as Hamilton was held catchless for the third time this season and was even edged out in offensive snaps by Fred Brown, 46 to 45. The Broncos seem as though they will fill the void Sanders left by throwing it more to Courtland Sutton and the backs and tight ends, namely rookie Noah Fant. That would place Hamilton as no better than third or fourth in the pecking order in an offense that has looked horrid and will give Brandon Allen his first start of his career Sunday against Cleveland.