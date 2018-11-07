Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Could be back after bye
Coach Vance Joseph is hopeful Hamilton (knee) can return after a Week 10 bye, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The rookie wideout has already missed two games while recovering from an MCL sprain, allowing Tim Patrick to go unchallenged in the No. 3 receiver job after Demaryius Thomas was traded to Houston last week. The Broncos probably would like to see Hamilton seize the role, but there's no guarantee it happens immediately after the Week 10 bye.
