Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Diagnosed with MCL sprain
Coach Vance Joseph said Hamilton is "day-to-day" with a sprained MCL, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton was the victim of having his right knee rolled up on last Thursday in Arizona. Typically, such an injury would be accompanied by an absence of some sort, but at the moment he hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City.
