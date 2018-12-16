Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Emerging as season winds to close
Hamilton caught seven of 12 targets for 46 receiving yards during Saturday's 17-16 loss to the Browns.
Though receiving production has been relatively split between Hamilton, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick in two weeks sans Emmanuel Sanders, the Penn State standout may be the most promising of the bunch, demonstrating reliable hands and savvy acumen after the catch with more opportunity to get on the field of late. Hamilton has garnered a monstrous 21 targets over Denver's past two games (team-high), turning those chances into 14 catches for 93 receiving yards and a touchdown. Following a second consecutive noteworthy showing, Hamilton figures to be a popular waiver wire add and potential deep-league streaming option going up against an Oakland defense that's allowing a league-high 3.9 red zone drives per game this season, 10 times being burned by a wide receiver for more than 15 points in PPR scoring.
