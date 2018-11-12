Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Expects to return this week
Hamilton (knee) expects to return for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Coming out of a bye week, Hamilton will be exactly one month removed from suffering his injury when the Broncos travel to Los Angeles in Week 11. He's at the long end of the typical recovery timeline for an MCL sprain, with a chance to usurp Tim Patrick for the No. 3 wide receiver job. The role isn't likely to correlate with regular production in Denver's mediocre passing attack, but a strong finish to the season could put the rookie fourth-round pick in line for regular targets next season.
