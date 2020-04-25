The selections of wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler pose a threat for Hamilton's role in 2020, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Just as he did to end his rookie campaign, Hamilton ended 2019 on a high note, collecting 11 of his 28 catches, 130 of his 297 yards, and his lone touchdown of the season in Denver's final two games. That didn't completely make up for him being in Joe Flacco's dog house for much of the first half of the season or a key drop in Week 13 against the Chargers. It was never a mystery that Denver was going to select a WR2 early to complement Courtland Sutton, but adding a second makes things interesting. Hamler, who attended Penn State with Hamilton, offers sub-4.3-40 speed from the slot. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that Diontae Spencer will be difficult to remove from his returner duties. That likely means that Hamilton, Tim Patrick, Fred Brown, and 2019 draft pick Juwann Winfree are all competing for -- at most -- two roster spots.