With Emmanuel Sanders' trade to San Francisco, Hamilton has an opportunity to ascend, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Hamilton has struggled to build on the promising conclusion of his rookie campaign, the result of an incomplete rapport with Joe Flacco and an uncharacteristic bout of drops. After averaging one drop every 46.0 targets in 2018, he's had a drop every 5.5 targets in 2019. Hamilton will get the first crack at WR2, but Tim Patrick (hand) is set to return in Week 11 and could seize the opportunity if Hamilton fails.