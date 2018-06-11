Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Gets work with first team
With veterans Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders sitting, Hamilton worked with the first-team offense and was a popular target for Case Keenum, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
It's not as if Denver entered the offseason particularly deep at receiver, but it is interesting to see that it was Hamilton and not -- for instance -- 2017 third-rounder Carlos Henderson rolling with the ones. Hamilton was most effective in the slot at Penn State, but the Broncos' coaching staff has been steadfast in saying that there won't be a "slot receiver" in this offense, but rather players will rotate through. Rookie second-rounder Courtland Sutton figures to be tough to beat as the No. 3 target, likely moving Emmanuel Sanders to the slot at times. Hamilton's job will likely come in more spread-out looks or by cycling in to give the starters a breather. Early chemistry with quarterback Case Keenum will ensure that the offense won't miss a beat when he comes in.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Murray
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Instant reaction: Edelman suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Edelman's potential suspension, which is pending appeal, and the impact...
-
Mailbag: Meet the Dolphins' new WR corps
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Rookie TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Rookie RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.