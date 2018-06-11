Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Gets work with first team

With veterans Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders sitting, Hamilton worked with the first-team offense and was a popular target for Case Keenum, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

It's not as if Denver entered the offseason particularly deep at receiver, but it is interesting to see that it was Hamilton and not -- for instance -- 2017 third-rounder Carlos Henderson rolling with the ones. Hamilton was most effective in the slot at Penn State, but the Broncos' coaching staff has been steadfast in saying that there won't be a "slot receiver" in this offense, but rather players will rotate through. Rookie second-rounder Courtland Sutton figures to be tough to beat as the No. 3 target, likely moving Emmanuel Sanders to the slot at times. Hamilton's job will likely come in more spread-out looks or by cycling in to give the starters a breather. Early chemistry with quarterback Case Keenum will ensure that the offense won't miss a beat when he comes in.