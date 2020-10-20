Hamilton did not record a reception despite two targets during Sunday's 18-12 win over New England.

Leading 15-3 late in the third quarter, the Denver offense got the ball in Patriots territory after a fumble recovery. Facing third and short, Drew Lock took a shot down field and put the ball on Hamilton's hands, but the Penn State product lost it. The play would have put Denver inside the five-yard line, but instead the team had to settle for a long field goal. Hamilton has just three catches on 11 targets this season and has struggled with drops dating back to last season. Expect a very strong push from fellow Nittany Lion KJ Hamler once the rookie returns to form from a hamstring injury.