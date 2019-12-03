Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Has big drop in win
Hamilton caught two of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.
On his third quarterback of the season, Hamilton caught his first passes since Week 7 during Sunday's win, including a gritty catch over the middle to convert a first-quarter third down. That was all overshadowed late in the fourth quarter when, with the Broncos driving and the game tied, Hamilton ran a clear-out underneath and dropped the pass over the middle. Had he caught it, he would have had a path to the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown. Instead, the groans regarding the sophomore's performance this season continue. Hamilton has faded far behind fellow 2018 draftee Courtland Sutton and the recently healthy Tim Patrick. These next four games will be a WR3 tryout for 2020, and it starts with a matchup against Houston's 28th-ranked pass defense.
