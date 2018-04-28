Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Headed to Denver
The Broncos selected Hamilton in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 113th overall.
With Hamilton in the fold, the Broncos pretty much have too many good receivers. Hamilton (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) is the slot man of the group after an impressive Penn State career where he totaled 214 receptions for 2,842 yards and 18 touchdowns in four years. That he recorded 82 receptions as a freshman in 2014 portends an advanced skill set despite a middling athletic profile (4.52-second 40, 6.84-second three-cone). Hamilton could fit into an NFL offense similar to how Cooper Kupp does, but not with all of Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Carlos Henderson and Courtland Sutton around in the meantime.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...