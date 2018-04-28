Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Headed to Denver

The Broncos selected Hamilton in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 113th overall.

With Hamilton in the fold, the Broncos pretty much have too many good receivers. Hamilton (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) is the slot man of the group after an impressive Penn State career where he totaled 214 receptions for 2,842 yards and 18 touchdowns in four years. That he recorded 82 receptions as a freshman in 2014 portends an advanced skill set despite a middling athletic profile (4.52-second 40, 6.84-second three-cone). Hamilton could fit into an NFL offense similar to how Cooper Kupp does, but not with all of Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Carlos Henderson and Courtland Sutton around in the meantime.