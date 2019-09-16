Hamilton caught two of six targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

Twenty yards in two games is probably not how Hamilton expected to start the season after showing promise as an underneath slotman at the end of last year. Targets haven't been the issue. At one point Sunday, Joe Flacco targeted Hamilton on three consecutive attempts. The problem has been converting as Hamilton has been able to catch just 40 percent of his targets thus far this season. Sunday brings another tough test against a suddenly stout Packers defense.