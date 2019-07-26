Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Hoping for quick recovery
Coach Vic Fangio is optimistic Hamilton's hamstring injury will be a short-term issue, though Fangio did acknowledge a degree of uncertainty, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. "[I'm] encouraged that it will be short rather than long, but you know how those hamstrings can go," Fangio said.
Hamilton was held out of practice Thursday after suffering the injury Wednesday. He has more than six weeks to recover before Week 1, but missed time during training camp could allow another player to push for the No. 3 receiver job.
