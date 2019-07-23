Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Impresses with route running
Hamilton has been consistently strong running routes during training camp, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Some combination of a nagging knee injury, shuffling in the receiving corps and mediocre quarterback play stifled Hamilton for much of his rookie season, but he still managed to lead the team in receptions during the final quarter of the season. Now healthy, Hamilton appears to be flaunting the sort of quickness and crisp route running that led the Broncos' front office to declare him the best route runner of the 2018 Senior Bowl and invest a fourth-round pick in him. With fellow youngsters Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick best-suited reeling in jump balls down the sidelines, look for Hamilton to potentially emerge as a high-volume slot target underneath.
