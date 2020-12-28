Hamilton caught five of nine targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers,
With KJ Hamler (concussion) forced from the game early and Jerry Jeudy having trouble with drops, Hamilton wound up seeing a season high in targets and topped 33 yards for the first time since Week 8, leading the Broncos in receiving in the process. His two best performances this year have both come against the Chargers, making him a risky option in Week 17's clash with the Raiders even if Hamler remains sidelined.
