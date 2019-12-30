Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Leads team in receiving
Hamilton caught five of six passes for 65 yards during Sunday's 16-15 win over the Raiders.
All five of Hamilton's catches went for first downs Sunday, including two third-down conversions. It's been a mostly dismal season for the Penn State product, but he'll finish on a high note as Denver's leading receiver in each of the last two games of the season. His value heading into his third season will likely be dependent on what Denver does in the draft and free agency. Upgrading the outside receiver spot opposite Courtland Sutton would appear to be a priority, which could push Hamilton into a more natural WR3/slot-receiver role.
More News
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Tallies first receiving TD of 2019•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Targeted nine times•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Remains non-factor•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Has big drop in win•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Catchless, again•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Available Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...