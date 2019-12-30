Hamilton caught five of six passes for 65 yards during Sunday's 16-15 win over the Raiders.

All five of Hamilton's catches went for first downs Sunday, including two third-down conversions. It's been a mostly dismal season for the Penn State product, but he'll finish on a high note as Denver's leading receiver in each of the last two games of the season. His value heading into his third season will likely be dependent on what Denver does in the draft and free agency. Upgrading the outside receiver spot opposite Courtland Sutton would appear to be a priority, which could push Hamilton into a more natural WR3/slot-receiver role.