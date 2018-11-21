Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Limited at practice
Hamilton (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
With just four catches on six targets for 48 yards in eight games to date, Hamilton isn't currently on the fantasy radar. That said, with wideout Demaryius Thomas no longer on the team, Hamilton -- once healthy -- could carve out a more prominent role in the Denver offense behind current starters Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton.
More News
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Re-injures same knee•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Upgrades to full participation•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Expects to return this week•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Could be back after bye•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12