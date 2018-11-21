Hamilton (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

With just four catches on six targets for 48 yards in eight games to date, Hamilton isn't currently on the fantasy radar. That said, with wideout Demaryius Thomas no longer on the team, Hamilton -- once healthy -- could carve out a more prominent role in the Denver offense behind current starters Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton.

