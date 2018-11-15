Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Limited in practice Wednesday
Hamilton (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Hamilton has missed two consecutive games due to a lingering knee issue, but appears to have made progress in his recovery coming off a bye week. If the rookie fourth-round pick is able to get healthy for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, Hamilton should serve as the Bronco's No. 3 receiver behind Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton.
