Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Listed as full practice participant
Hamilton (knee) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Down the road, Hamilton could carve out a more prominent role in the Broncos offense, but currently Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton are the team's only notable wideouts from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Limited at practice•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Re-injures same knee•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Upgrades to full participation•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Expects to return this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...