Hamilton (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

With Bryce Callahan known to be out with a foot injury, Hamilton is just one of three Denver players whose Week 11 status is uncertain. The wideout was at least optimistic about his status when asked about the matter Friday, telling Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com he would be good to go for the weekend after tweaking his knee in Thursday's practice. In any event, the second-year player is a speculative fantasy option, given that he's been limited to 11 catches (on 23 targets) for 106 yards in nine games to date this season.