Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Logs first career reception
Hamilton caught one of two targets for 18 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.
Hamilton caught his first career pass Saturday on a play-action throw from starting quarterback Case Keenum. The rookie didn't make much noise outside of that play, though, and was seemingly outdone by fellow rookie Courtland Sutton, who caught a 16-yard touchdown later on in the game. No matter, Hamilton -- at worst -- seems poised to open the regular season as the Broncos' No. 4 option, and he could make a case for higher billing with an impressive performance during Denver's third preseason game next Friday against the Bears.
