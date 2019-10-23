Hamilton will have an opportunity to climb up the depth chart at receiver following Tuesday's trade that sent Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco, Cecil Lammey of Sportsradio 104.3 The Fan Denver reports.

Hamilton has struggled to build on the promising conclusion of his rookie campaign, the result of an incomplete rapport with Joe Flacco and an uncharacteristic bout of drops. After averaging one drop every 46 targets in 2018, he's had a drop every 5.5 targets in 2019. Hamilton will get the first crack at the No. 2 receiver job, but Tim Patrick (hand) is set to return from injured reserve in Week 11 and could seize the opportunity if Hamilton fails.