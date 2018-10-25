Hamilton (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

With two absences from practice to open Week 8 preparations, Hamilton looks to be trending toward an inactive status Sunday in Kansas City. Presumably in recognition of the likelihood that Hamilton will sit out this weekend, the Broncos promoted Isaiah McKenzie from the practice squad Thursday to provide another body at receiver and in the return game.

