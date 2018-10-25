Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Misses another practice
Hamilton (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
With two absences from practice to open Week 8 preparations, Hamilton looks to be trending toward an inactive status Sunday in Kansas City. Presumably in recognition of the likelihood that Hamilton will sit out this weekend, the Broncos promoted Isaiah McKenzie from the practice squad Thursday to provide another body at receiver and in the return game.
More News
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Not available for practice•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Diagnosed with MCL sprain•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Nursing knee sprain•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Set for MRI•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Out with knee injury•
-
Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Could return punts Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...