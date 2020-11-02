Hamilton caught four of five targets for 82 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers.

Hamilton's 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown to bring the Broncos within a score in the fourth quarter is going to be the highlight, but the comeback doesn't even get started if not for an earlier Hamilton catch. With Denver trailing and facing third-and-eight midway through the third quarter, Hamilton found a soft spot in the defense and gained 18 yards. Phillip Lindsay's 55-yard touchdown came on the very next play. Hamilton has struggled with drops in key moments this season, but he came up huge with Tim Patrick (hamstring) out of the lineup Sunday with a career-high 82 yards. Patrick's health is worth monitoring to see what kind of opportunities Hamilton will have in Week 8 against Atlanta.