Hamilton (hamstring) did not practice Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton continues to nurse a hamstring injury, the severity of which is reportedly short-term. The second-year pro appeared in 14 games as a rookie last season, recording 30 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He appears primed for the No. 3 wideout role in Denver, assuming he's able to return to practice without missing an extended period of time.

