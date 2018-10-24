Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Not available for practice
Hamilton (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Hamilton suffered an MCL sprain during last Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals, likely ruling him out for at least one week. Tim Patrick will step in as the Broncos' No. 4 wide receiver if Hamilton isn't available Sunday in Kansas City.
