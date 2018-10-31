Hamilton (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Hamilton's stock went up when Denver traded Demaryius Thomas to Houston on Tuesday, but the rookie needs to recover from an MCL sprain before he can take advantage of the opportunity. Courtland Sutton seems to have the No. 2 wide receiver job locked down, while Hamilton may need to compete with Tim Patrick for the No. 3 gig (once he's healthy). Hamilton has two more chances to practice before Sunday's game against Thomas and the Texans.

