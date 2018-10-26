Hamilton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton has made nary an impact as a rookie, recording all three of his catches on four targets between Weeks 5 and 6. After suffering a sprained MCL in Week 7 in Arizona, he's facing a multi-week absence. There haven't been many targets available beyond Emmanuel Sanders, Demaryius Thomas and Courtland Sutton in the Broncos' receiving corps, but Tim Patrick and Isaiah McKenzie represent the other available wideouts.