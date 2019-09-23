Hamilton did not see a pass come his way during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

Hamilton still logged 42 offensive snaps, third most among wide receivers and more than the likes of Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, or Jeff Heuerman. Hamilton has not been the high-volume target that he was at the end of 2018 and shouldn't get much attention until he turns it around. Jacksonville be a tough opponent to do that against.