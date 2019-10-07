Hamilton did not garner a target during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.

Fresh off a 57-yard game against Jacksonville in which he made a couple of nice plays downfield, Hamilton was held targetless for the second time this season. The sophomore receiver does not seem to be in any danger of losing his WR3 status, his 32 offensive snaps dwarfing those of Fred Brown (nine) and Diontae Spencer (two), but he has not forged a rapport with quarterback Joe Flacco in an offense that has run hot-and-cold all season. Wee 6's opponent, the Titans, will be a tough team to turn the page against.

