Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Not targeted on 47 snaps
Hamilton finished without a target on 47 snaps in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.
Hamilton actually led all Denver wideouts with an 80 percent snap share, getting more playing time than Courtland Sutton (41 snaps), Emmanuel Sanders (40) and Tim Patrick (21). An easy win provides part of the explanation, but it does seem Hamilton has at least bypassed Patrick for the No. 3 job, albeit in a run-first offense. The Broncos travel to San Francisco in Week 14.
