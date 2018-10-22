Hamilton said he's dealing with a sprained knee, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Hamilton, who had his right knee rolled up on last Thursday against the Cardinals, was seen wearing a knee brace in the locker room Monday. While it's highly unlikely the rookie will make it back for Week 8, it's a blessing Hamilton isn't dealing with a more severe injury considering how dangerous last Thursday's incident appeared to be.

