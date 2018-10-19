Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Out with knee injury
Hamilton injured his knee in Thursday's game against the Cardinals and will not return, Nick Jhabvala of The Athletic reports
Hamilton suffered what appeared to be a nasty injury when making a fair catch on a punt, with a Cardinals player rolling right into his leg. Philip Lindsay has already fielded two punts Thursday, so he would figure to become the main return man for the Broncos with Hamilton out.
