Hamilton caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Chargers.

Hamilton closed out the season with four consecutive contests of at least five balls and 40-plus yards in the loss, but the real star of the passing game was Royce Freeman, who logged eight catches on 10 targets. Unfortunately, the Broncos failed to sustain many drives and their lone touchdown was caught by fullback Andy Janovich. Hamilton finishes the regular season with 30 catches on 46 targets for 243 yards and two scores, much of which came in the final four contests after Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) was placed on IR. The 23-year-old will certainly be in line for a larger role come 2019.