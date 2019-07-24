Hamilton left Wednesday's practice with an apparent left hamstring injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

With Emmanuel Sanders still in recovery mode from a torn Achilles, Hamilton was impressing with his route running in the early stages of training camp, so the timing of this injury isn't ideal. No matter, there's plenty of camp and the entire preseason to go, giving him a great shot to lock down a regular slot role in the Broncos offense to open the campaign. As long as Sanders is sidelined, Hamilton, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick are the best bets to be on the receiving end of passes from new quarterback Joe Flacco

More News
Our Latest Stories