Hamilton re-injured the same knee in which he suffered an MCL sprain Oct. 18, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Hamilton made it back on the field coming a Week 10 bye, only to hurt the same knee during Sunday's 22-21 win over the Chargers. He caught one of two targets for four yards before exiting the game late in the second quarter. Tim Patrick served as Denver's No. 3 receiver the rest of the way, finishing without a catch on just one target. Hamilton doesn't seem like a good bet to be available for Week 12 against the Steelers.