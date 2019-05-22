Hamilton played through a knee injury late last season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton returned healthy for the Broncos' offseason program, seemingly destined for a key role after the team did little to upgrade its wideout group this spring. The 2018 fourth-round pick frequently operated from the slot as a rookie, handling a much larger role after Emmanuel Sanders suffered a torn Achilles in early December. Hamilton averaged 70 snaps, 9.5 targets and 6.3 catches over the final four weeks, yet he landed between 40 and 49 receiving yards in each game while almost strictly catching short passes (albeit with two touchdowns). He did produce 16.2 yards per catch and nine touchdowns his senior season at Penn State, so there's potential for more of a downfield impact. Hamilton's 2019 role will partially depend on the health of Sanders, who also saw frequent slot work last season. Courtland Sutton appears locked in for one starting job outside, with Tim Patrick also a candidate for snaps. The quarterback situation doesn't appear any better than it was last season, featuring 34-year-old Joe Flacco and rookie second-round pick Drew Lock.