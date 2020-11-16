Hamilton secured four of six targets for 33 receiving yards and one touchdown, losing a fumble during Sunday's 37-12 loss to Las Vegas.

With the Broncos needing points in a hurry, down 17 with 10:13 to go in regulation, Hamilton fumbled on the first play of a drive starting from Denver's own seven-yard line. The Raiders delivered a virtual knockout punch the very next play, extending to a 30-6 lead by virtue of ex-Bronco Devontae Booker's touchdown run. Hamilton scored a junk-time TD on the tail end of the subsequent 12-play, 75-yard drive, concluding his day as Denver's fourth-leading receiver in the yardage column. The Penn State product has 185 receiving yards and two TDs on the year as Denver heads home for a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins.