Hamilton is one of four healthy wide receivers on the Denver roster after Emmanuel Sanders suffered a possible Achilles tear during Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick had seemingly already passed Tim Patrick for the No. 3 role, unexpectedly leading all Denver wideouts with an 80 percent snap share in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals. Of course, the playing time didn't actually lead to any targets, leaving Hamilton with just five catches for 61 yards in 10 games. The Broncos may now have no choice but to push the ball in his direction, though fellow rookie Courtland Sutton is the much safer bet to see consistent volume with Sanders expected to miss the rest of the season. A Week 14 matchup with the 49ers could create a soft landing for a Denver passing game that's relied on Sanders for 23.7 percent of the targets and 29.0 percent of the receiving yards.