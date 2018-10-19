Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Set for MRI on Friday
Hamilton is expected to undergo an MRI on his knee Friday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Hamilton sustained what appeared to be an ugly injury as he made a fair catch receiving a punt Thursday night, with a player rolling into his right leg. Initial indications suggest it could be an MCL sprain, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports, but more specifics should be available once the team releases the results of the examination.
